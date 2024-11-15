Tears roll down at hospital premises: Relatives express grief and anger.

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Relatives of the victims who died in the Radico Company accident wept at the hospital. The shock of losing their loved ones, who had gone to work and would never return, devastated the families. Grief overwhelmed them.

At Seth Nandlal Dhoot Hospital, sirens blared as ambulances arrived. The relatives of the workers gathered at the hospital. Kisan Hirdes and Dattatray Bodhre had already died before reaching the hospital. The news shocked the relatives. Some wept, while others expressed anger over the incident and the company’s actions.

Previous accidents

Dattatray Bodhre worked as a fitter at the company. Although he was off duty, the manager sent him to work. Similar incidents had occurred at the company before. The family demanded financial assistance and permanent employment for one member-----------(Subhash Suryavanshi (a relative of Dattatray Bodhre))

Two were injured in the ICU, one in the general ward

Prakash Kakad and Prashant Sonawane were admitted to the ICU at Dhoot Hospital. Walmik Shelke was placed in the general ward for treatment. Sandeep Ghodge received treatment at the OPD, as per Dhoot Hospital.

Fainted after seeing the incident

“I was on the second shift. I arrived at the company around 3 pm and saw the incident. It made me faint, and I was taken to the hospital,” said Walmik Shelke.

Immediate action demanded

The relatives of the deceased demanded one crore rupees in financial aid and a permanent job for one family member. They insisted on immediate action, threatening to bring the bodies to the company if their demands were not met. The relatives surrounded the company’s HR officials at Dhoot Hospital. Ajay Bhavalkar, district secretary of CITU, and workers' union officials joined the protest.

Head injury, two stitches

Rameshwar Balasaheb Landge (35) sustained a head injury in the incident and was admitted to the district general hospital. He received two stitches and was discharged after treatment. Upon hearing about the incident, the district surgeon Dr. Dayanand Motipawle, the additional district surgeon Dr. Padmaja Saraf and other hospital staff were on alert.

Alert at GMCH hospital

Upon hearing the news, Government Medical College and Hospital went on alert. The medical team, including director Dr Shivaji Sukre, medical superintendent Dr Suresh Harbade and head of surgery Dr. Sarojini Jadhav, prepared for treatment. Vijay Gawli was admitted to GMCH Hospital but passed away before arrival.

