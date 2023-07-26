Technical problem in Haj flight arrived at airport

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A SpiceJet flight carrying Haj pilgrims arrived at Chikalthana Airport but encountered a technical fault upon landing. The incident took place on Wednesday and resulted in the flight being grounded for an extended period. Later, some spares were brought from Pune in a chartered plane and it was then repaired. The flight was halted at the Chikalthana Airport for the entire day and returned in the evening.

The Haj pilgrims started returning from the Haj pilgrimage to the Chikalthana Airport by flights from July 18. After arriving in the city, the flight returns within an hour. However, a technical fault was reported in the flight on Wednesday and flight could not be started. Hence, important spare parts were brought from Pune. The flight was then repaired, the sources said.