Thackeray group wants representation in temple inauguration: Shirsat

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: “It is the dream of crores of devotees to have a Ram temple in Ayodhya. The Thackeray group is trying to play spoilsport so that they can get representation on realising the dream on January 22,” said MLA Sanjay Shirsat Shiv Sena spokesperson, addressing a press conference here on Monday.

It may be noted that MP of Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray (UBT) Group Sanjay Raut said that the Ram temple is not a private property of the BJP.

In this background, Shirsat interacted with reporters this afternoon.

The MLA said this statement was being made by them only to see the representation at the inaugural ceremony of the temple.

Making a statement about the alliance, MP Raut said that the BJP is going to grow with the help of Ajit Pawar.

Shirsath said that they (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) are literally following Sharad Pawar.

When the MLA Shirsath was asked about Prakash Ambedkar, head of the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA), has warned to contest all the Lok Sabha seats on his own, he replied that Thackeray is keeping Prakash Ambedkar dangling by talking about an alliance.“They (VBA) have realised this now. If they come to Maha Yuti, the Shinde group will roll out a red carpet for them,” he said.

Jarange need not come to Mumbai

Manoj Jarange-Patil has announced that he would go to Mumbai with crores of Marathas for the reservation.

On asking him whether this would be a crisis for Chief Minister Shinde, he said that the CM is a leader who faces a crisis.

“But, the work he is doing for the justice of the Maratha community is great. Today records of millions of people being Kunbi have been found. We believe that Jarange does not need to come to Mumbai,” he added.

Contribution of all MLAs in Rs 1 Cr

Shirsat said, “The Thackeray group is making a fuss about giving Rs 1 crore for the Ram temple. But, in this one crore, each MLA has contributed Rs 1 lakh,” he informed the reporters.