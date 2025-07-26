The other side of parenting, growing with your child

Chaitali Joshi

National Parents’ Day 2025 comes with a powerful and thought-provoking theme: “Raising Parents.” This year, the focus shifts from just raising children to recognizing how parenting itself is a journey of growth, learning, and transformation. In today’s fast-paced world where technology is rapidly changing our lifestyles and mindsets, parenting is no longer what it used to be. Earlier, things were simpler and slower. But now, parents need to be more thoughtful in every decision, from setting daily routines to guiding children’s career paths. Kids today are aware, expressive, and full of questions and keeping up with them requires energy, emotional presence, and openness. It’s not just about discipline or tradition anymore; it’s about connecting, communicating, and evolving. The theme “Raising Parents” reminds us that as children grow, so must we by being flexible, curious, and willing to change ourselves for the better. In our conversations with others, we came across different views that helped us understand how parenting is changing and with time.

----------

“Modern parenting is built on understanding, not authority. Our children are growing fast, and in many ways, they’re shaping us too. The theme ‘Raising Parents’ says it all. We’re learning to listen more, adapt better, and stay present in their world. It’s not just about guiding them it’s about growing with them, every single step of the way.”

— Ashish Joshi , Member of Parent-Teacher Association

------------------

“Parenting today is all about balance. Boundaries matter, but so does knowing when to step back. It’s not about being overly strict or too lenient it’s about fostering a democratic relationship where both parent and child feel heard. The theme ‘Raising Parents’ beautifully captures how parenting is now a journey of mutual growth. By staying informed, understanding children’s interests, and making time for real connection, parents set lasting examples. Children don’t just listen they observe. The more we grow with them, the deeper the bond becomes.”

---- Garimaa Achalia, Clinical Psychologist

--------------------

“I grew up in a joint family, where all kids were treated the same rules, same routines, no space for individual preferences. But with my daughter, things are different. I listen more, stay patient, and allow her to express herself. It’s not just about guiding her it’s about transforming myself too. As I raise her, I’m also raising a new version of myself one that’s more aware, more gentle, and still learning every single day.”

---- Namita Loya , Parent

-------------------

Parenting today is not just about raising children it’s about personal growth, emotional awareness, and learning along the way. As children evolve, so must their parents.