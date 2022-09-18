There is need to rewrite history of M’wada Liberation: Bhagwanrao Deshpande

Aurangabad, Sept 18:

“Farmers, Dalits and Muslims played a major role in Marathwada Liberation Movement. But, the history of the Liberation Movement was written from their perspective nor its reflection was seen anywhere in history writing,” said adv Bhagwanrao Deshpande, a veteran freedom fighter.

He was speaking after the inauguration of various activities and events being conducted at Marathwada Sahitya Parishad (MSP) jointly by Loksamvad Foundation and MSP on Sunday as part of Amrit Mahotsav year celebration of Marathwada Muktisangram Din.

MSP president Kautikrao Thale Patil presided over the function. President of Loksamvad Foundation Dr Rajesh Karpe, Dada Gore, Kundlik Atkare, Dr Prahlad Lulekar and Yadavrao Tayde were seated on the dais. Bhagwanrao Deshpande said that many progressive-minded Muslims had opposed the Nizam during the Hyderabad Liberation War.

“Some editors of Urdu newspapers supported the Hyderabad Congress. A faction of the Muslim community, influenced by the Russian Revolution, was against the Nizam. The office-bearers in the Scheduled Caste Federation supported the struggle, with a few exceptions. Those who wrote history excluded Muslims, Dalits and farmers from it,” he said. He also stressed the need to rewrite history. Kautikrao Thale Patil also spoke.