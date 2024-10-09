Thieves loot four houses in Paithan

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Thieves broke into four houses, stealing cash and valuables worth Rs 5,10,000. A farmer couple was robbed at knifepoint, spreading fear throughout the community in Ektuni, Paithan, on Tuesday night.

According to police, the thieves entered Ektuni village around midnight, starting with Mithu Pawar's house, where they threatened him and his wife with a knife, stealing cash and gold jewelry worth Rs 1.5 lakh. They then broke into Lahu Langote's house, taking gold jewelry worth Rs 50,000. After 2 am, they smashed the iron gate of Gorakh Jadhav's house, stealing cash and valuables totaling Rs 3 lakh. Additionally, they took Rs 30,000 in cash from the nearby house of Sonaji Kakade. A panchnama was conducted on Wednesday morning, and a case was registered against unknown thieves at Pachod police station based on complaints from Gorakh Jadhav and Mithu Pawar.