Thieves rob trader’s house at Shivna

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, June 3:

In all, four thieves entered a house of a trader at Shivna in Sillod tehsil and stole valuables worth Rs 1.5 lakh after threatening the family members with a gun in the wee hours on Friday. The residents in this are in panic after the robbery.

Police said, Ramchandra Bhagwan Bhagwat (35) runs a Beer Shop at Shivna. On Thursday night he closed the shop at around 11 pm and went to sleep along with his family members. At around 2 am, he heard a knock on the door. Hence, he woke and went out of the house. Then, four unidentified youth between the age group of 25 to 30 years forcibly entered his house and stole jewellery and other valuables worth Rs 1.5 lakh from the cupboard, threatening the family members with a gun. A case has been registered with Ajanta Police station. API Ajeet Vispute, PSI Raju Rathod, Arun Gadekar, Nilesh Siraskar, Vilas Lokhande and others visited and inspected the spot.