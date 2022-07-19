Third tallest national flag will be erected in the city

Work will be completed by August 15

Aurangabad, July 19:

On the occasion of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations, a 100-feet national flag will be hoisted near the Subhedari rest house in the Labor Colony area of the city. This will be the third tallest national flag in the city after Kranti Chowk and the Chikalthana airport. The work will be completed before August 15, said district collector Sunil Chavan in a press conference on Tuesday.

The cost of erecting this flag will be met from CSR. A flag made of rayon will be used here. Environmental change will not have any effect on it. The DP on the spot has been relocated. The flag will be constructed near the space acquired for the city wall near Rangeen Darwaza. The work will be completed before August 15, according to which the work is currently in process. The area will be beautified. After the official programme of Independence Day, the national flag of 100 feet height will be hoisted in the presence of dignitaries. The work of beautification will be done from the government college. The work will be done on an area of about one acre.