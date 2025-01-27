Thousands of Ambedkarites participated in long march

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

A long march heading towards Mumbai, demanding justice for Somnath Suryawanshi from Parbhani, Panther Vijay Wakode, and the Sarpanch of Massajog Santosh Deshmukh, caught the attention of the city's residents on Monday. The march, with thousands of Dr Ambedkar’s followers, filled the air with slogans. Even after a month, no action has been taken against the accused.

The march led by Ashish Wakode started from Parbhani on January 17. Thousands of young and old, women, began walking towards Mumbai, resulting in many suffering injuries on their feet. Despite this, they continued their journey without fear. The march reached near Cambridge School (Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar) on Sunday evening, where they halted for the night. On Monday, around 11.30 am, the march resumed. Before that, a camp organised by Ambedkarite activists from the city provided health check-ups and treated the injured with the help of doctors.

At the forefront of the march, a decorated chariot displayed portraits of Suryawanshi, Wakode, and Deshmukh. Below the portraits, a slogan read, "Give us justice, or take our lives." Both men and women participating in the march were shouting slogans as they walked. Citizens along the route were welcoming the marchers at various locations. In places like Chikalthana, Mhada Colony, Ramnagar, Mukundwadi, the Vasantarao Naik Chowk under the Cidco flyover, Akashwani, and Ramanagar, community members set up free stalls offering snacks, tea, and fruits. Around 5,000 to 10,000 citizens participated in the march, which started from Kranti Chowk, and reached Aurangabad Caves, where it stayed overnight. On Tuesday, it will resume its journey towards Mumbai.

File a case of treason

The march reached Kranti Chowk at 6.30 pm. Two stages were set up to welcome it. At the gathering, speeches were delivered by Deepak Kedar, Ashish Wakode, Bhimrao Hattiambire, Siddharth Bharade, and others. The leaders while expressing their views, demanded that a case of treason be filed against Sopan Pawar, who had vandalised the Constitution sculpture. They also called for the dismissal of 12 to 15 police officers, including Ashok Ghorband, who was responsible for the murder of Somnath Suryawanshi, and for the registration of a case under Section 302 of the IPC against them.