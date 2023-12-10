Thousands of participants to run in Lokmat Maha Marathon

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Thousands of people have confirmed their registration to be witnesses to the ‘Lokmat Maha Marathon’ the historic event, to be held at Divisional Sports Complex on December 17.

Just a few days left for the online registration. The organisers have appealed to those who want to be witnesses to the event should register immediately.

Meanwhile, the Young Runner Group organised a ‘Practice Run’ for 10 km and 6 km at the divisional sports complex.

Initially, the team of Relax Zeal gave training to the participants for warm-up. The route of Practice Run’ was between Divisional Sports Complex and Dargah Road via Seven Hills, Kranti Chowk, Hotel VITS and Bhajiwalibai Putla. RACE director Sanjay Patil was present for the Practice Run of the Maha Marathon. The participants lauded the initiatives being taken for the Maha Marathon.

Prizes up to Rs 12 L

There will be prizes of Rs 12 lakh for the participants of the 10 km and 12 km groups of the Marathon. The participants of 3 km and 5 km will get medals and certificates. There are four categories for the participants in this year’s Marathon. They are 3 km, 5 km, 10 km and 21 km.

Online registration

Aspirants can register online on the link (http://tiny.cc/LokmatAurangabad) or through a QR code scan to participate in the individual and group categories. For more information, one may contact on mobile numbers (9423931873, 8055562121, 7387333878 and 8999611954).