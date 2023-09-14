‘Ticha’ Ganpati to be installed at Lokmat Bhavan with grandeur

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Inspired by the speech of Lokmanya Bal Gangadhar Tilak, a woman established the first Ganesh Mandal in the city and now this tradition has completed 124 years. Hence, Lokmat Sakhi Manch has taken the initiative that women should become active again in the Sarvajanik Ganesh Mandals and even they should get the opportunity of leadership. As a part of this, women will install a ‘Ticha’ Ganesh Idol at Lokmat Bhavan on September 19.

Ticha Ganpati has been installed by Lokmat Sakhi Manch for the past 10 years. This year also, the ‘Ticha’ Ganesh Festival will be celebrated in a similar way between September 19 and 28.

The Ganesh idol will be welcomed amid the welcome by the Women’s Dhol Pathak and will be installed by them. Women from various fields will conduct Aarti at 10.30 am and 6 pm daily. Similarly, various competitions will be organised to nurture the hidden talents of the Sakhies. The organisers have appealed to the women to enthusiastically participate in the tradition of ‘Ticha’ Ganpati and showcase the women's power.

Women's unity through the recitation of Ganpati Atharvashirsh

On the grounds of Pune’s Dagduseth Halwai Mandir, a special recitation of ‘Ganpati Atharvashirsh’ has been organised during the Ticha Ganpati festival at Lokmat Bhavan on September 24. Thousands of women will recite the Atharvashirsh together on the occasion. This will showcase the unity of the women's power. The organisers have appealed to the women to participate in this event in large numbers.

Participate in competitions, and win attractive prizes

Various competitions have been organised during the Ticha Ganpati Utsav and the winners will get attractive prizes.

Saturday, September 23: Sangeet Khurchi

Sunday, September 24: Traditional Attire

Monday, September 25: Ganesh Sketch

Tuesday, September 26: Modak preparation; Thali decoration competition

For further information and registration contact 9850406017/9518393021