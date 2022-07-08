TKU demands compensation for bereaved families

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, July 8:

The Maharashtra Rajya Veej Tantrik Kamgar union (MRVTKU) today demanded compensation to the dependents of four workers, who died of electrocution at Hiwarkheda, today afternoon. They also sought help for an injured person.

TKU also demanded to immediately stop the HVDS scheme works during the monsoon season to avoid a repetition of such accidents. Besides, the union urged the MSEDCL superiors to direct the contractors to execute the works of various schemes including the HVDS scheme by informing the concerned sectional engineer and technical employees only.

According to the union, the loss is indeed irreparable and the union stands by the bereaved families in the incident. Hence the union’s general secretary Syed Zahirroddin, state secretary Kailas Gaurkar, president (MSETCL wing) R P Thorat, vice president Tarachand Kolhe, zone vice president Shaukat Patel and union’s circle vice president (Kannad section) Shaikh Farooq have demanded the release of monetary compensation to the dependents of the deceased on priority.

Damaged insulator took their lives

According to TKU, “ Hiwarkheda comes under Kannad sub-division of MSEDCL’s Aurangabad Circle. Earlier, the HVDS scheme works were stopped, but the contractors were forced to complete them immediately. Hence, despite the rainy season and drizzling, the contractor’s staff was working. The spot was close to an illegal connection taken by a farmer through a hook by laying an underground wire. The insulation of this wire was damaged. Hence, due to rainfall, the current got spread on the farm and these workers died for their no-fault and four families lost their bread-winners.”