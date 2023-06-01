Tobacco cessation centre inaugurated at GDCH

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A 'Tobacco Cessation Centre' was inaugurated on the 'World No Tobacco Day' by dean of Government Dental College and Hospital (GDCH) Dr SP Dange recently.

This centre, which received instruments and furniture from C S R funds of Bajaj Electricals Foundation, is having the facilities of mouth check-up and counseling for tobacco and smoking addicts, said Prof Dr JB Vathar. A poster competition for poster and cartoon making on tobacco hazards was organised jointly by oral pathology and public health dentistry departments, under 'Clean Mouth Mission'. Certificates were given to the winners after street play and 'Aarogya Kirtan ' at Central Bus Stand. Free check-up camp for early detection of pre-cancerous lesions in mouth was organised at CBS and their counseling was also done. Dr Maya Indurkar, Dr Rajan Mahindra, Dr Seema Pathak, Dr Jayashri Pagare, Dr Shirish Khedgikar and others were present.