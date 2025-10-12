Touch of care for cancer patients

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Palliative care plays a vital role in reducing the pain and suffering of patients with cancer and other chronic illnesses. At the Government Cancer Hospital also known as the State Cancer Institute a special ward has been set up under the Department of Palliative Medicine to provide this essential support. Through this initiative, the hospital aims to offer a “touch of compassion” to ease patients’ pain.

Every year, the second Saturday of October is observed as World Palliative Care Day. Two months ago, the Government Cancer Hospital in the city began operating this dedicated ward under its Palliative Medicine Department.

Here, cancer patients receive pain management treatment, counselling about their illness, psychological and emotional support, and dietary guidance. Families are also trained on how to care for patients at home. The service functions under the guidance of Advisor, Maharashtra State Cancer Care Project Dr. Kailas Sharma, Dean Dr. Shivaji Sukre and Special Executive Officer, Government Cancer Hospital Dr. Arvind Gaikwad.

Palliative Care from the time of diagnosis

“There is a common belief that palliative care is required only in the final stages of a terminal illness. But that is not true. Palliative care is important right from the time of diagnosis. Patients must receive mental and emotional support,”

– Dr. Archana Rathod, Head, Department of Gynecology Oncology, Government Cancer Hospital

Care and Treatment

“A separate ward has been started under the Department of Palliative Medicine, where 10 to 15 patients are admitted at a time. Along with medical treatment, we focus on overall care for cancer patients,”

– Dr. Dhanashree Kudale, Head, Department of Palliative Medicine, Government Cancer Hospital

What Is Palliative Care?

A form of medical service that helps manage symptoms such as pain, breathlessness, fatigue, depression, and anxiety.Provided for serious illnesses such as cancer, heart disease, kidney failure, HIV, and neurological disorders.

