Tourism convention concludes

Aurangabad, Aug 25:

The national convention of the Tourist Guides Federation of India (TGFI) concluded today. The participants concluded that their profession solely depends upon tourism. Hence dire efforts should be undertaken for the development of the tourism sector and the survival of tourist guides. The licensed guides also underlined the need of controlling the non-licensed guides.

The new executive body of TGFI was also declared at the convention. The participants who had come from all over India visited Ellora Caves today.