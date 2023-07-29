Traffic routes altered ahead of Hindu Jan Akrosh Morcha

Morcha on Sunday from Phulambri T-Point

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: In anticipation of the Hindu Jan Akrosh Morcha organized by Sakal Hindu Samaj, Superintendent of Police Manish Kalwania has ordered traffic changes on vital routes to accommodate the expected surge of participants. The morcha will take place on Sunday, between 8 am to 6 pm, on the highway from Phulambri T-Point to Agriculture Produce Market Committee (APMC). Kalwania said that the traffic police are working to ensure smooth flow and minimal disruptions during the protest. Motorists are urged to cooperate and plan their travel accordingly.

Revised routes during the specified hours:

- Vehicles from Deogiri Sugar Factory Khultabad, via Khamgaon Phata, Khamgaon, Babra, Nidhona, Adgaon, Wahegaon, Pimpalgaon Valan will be diverted through Daulatabad T-Point to reach Ahmednagar, Beed, Nashik, and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

- Vehicles from Daulatabad T-Point, Khultabad, Deogiri Factory via Pimpalgaon Valan, Adgaon, Wahegaon, Nidhona, Babra, Khamgaon Phata will be directed to Sillod and Jalgaon.

- Vehicles heading to Khultabad will pass via Aurangabad Chowk, Ganori Phata, Ganori village and Esgaon Phata.

- Vehicles from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar will follow the route through Khultabad, Esgaon Phata, Ganori Phata, and Chowka.