Train journey remains dearer for senior citizens

Aurangabad, Feb 20:

The trains have started once again as usual after the corona crisis, but the concession given to the senior cities in the train fare has not started yet. Hence, the train journey remain dearer for the senior citizens and they have to pay the same fare taken from the general passengers.

The railway journey across the country was hampered in March, 2020, due to the corona crisis. The service was resumed from June, 2020 gradually. Initially, the special trains were operated instead the regular trains. Passengers having only reservation were allowed to travel through the special trains. The general tickets were not available for the passengers. Similarly, the concession given to the passengers in various categories were also cancelled.

Almost all the trains have been restored now, but the concession for the senior citizens have not started yet. They have expressed severe dissatisfaction over it. When contacted the officers, they told that the decision in this regard will be taken at the senior level and nothing can be said about it.

The president of Railway Pravasi Sena Rajkumar Somani said that the senior citizens have to pay the complete fare for the railway journey. Hence, the concession should be started again, he said.