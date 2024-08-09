Transferred personnel defy administrator's order!

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) administrator G Sreekanth, on August 5, transferred 24 employees, including superintendents, senior clerks, and clerk-typists, who had been working in the same position in various sections of of the municipal corporation for years. However, it has come to light that some employees are still refusing to leave their current ward offices and sections, even four days after the orders were issued. Shockingly, some have refused to report to their new postings.

Transfers within the municipal corporation are rare, and they usually occur only when complaints increase significantly. Even then, the transfers are often just from one section to another within the corporation. The recent transfers made by the administrator on August 5 were in response to certain complaints, while some employees had requested transfers themselves. Most of the 24 employees reported to their new positions the next day as required. However, a few have yet to leave their current sections or ward offices. Notably, it has been reported that some ward officers are reluctant to accept the newly transferred employees.

The transferred officers and employees

The names of the officials and personnel transferred included Superintendent Shridhar Tarpe and Govind Barabote; Senior Clerks Devdatt Mahajan, Ajay Yara, Anil Tathe, Renuka Kathar, Shahbaaz Shah, Vishal Dehade and Ishwar Jadhav and Clerk-Typists Arun Kedare, Ajay Salve, Vijay Nikale, Aafreen Fatema, Alka Birare, Pushpa Dabhade, Ashwini Chawariya, Ramchandra Waghmare, Bharat Kumar Pachlore, Dnyaneshwar Sonawane, Shaikh Kaleem, Kiran Narwade, Sagar Sonawane, Vijay Patil, and Ganesh Sotre.