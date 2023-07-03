Tree plantation at Narayana e-Techno School
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: July 3, 2023 06:20 PM 2023-07-03T18:20:02+5:30 2023-07-03T18:20:02+5:30
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A tree plantation programme was organised in Narayana e-Techno school to create an awareness regarding climate change and its adverse effect on us. More than 50 saplings were planted by the students in the school garden and periphery of the school playground. The school pledged to plant as many trees as possible near its areas so as to create a very healthy environment and contribute in minimizing the climatic changes.