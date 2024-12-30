Tribute to Dr Manmohan Singh at Gandhi Bhavan

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A tribute was held at the Mahatma Gandhi Bhavan in Samarthnagar for former PM and economist Dr Manmohan Singh. The ceremony focused on his remarkable contributions and his legacy.

Dr Singh, a key architect of India's economic policies, dedicated his career to the development of the nation, especially the most marginalized sections of society. He served as Prime Minister for two consecutive terms, leaving a lasting impact on India’s economic growth. Though he is no longer with us, his ideals continue to inspire future generations, speakers noted during the event. The ceremony saw the presence of Member of Parliament Dr Kalyan Kale, senior Gandhian Jnanprakash Modani, Gandhi scholar Ramakant Pathak, Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Fund director Machindra Gorde, Geeta Kolhatkar and Comrade Bhagwan Bhojane among others.