Truck crushes old woman at Cambridge chowk

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

An old woman coming to the city from her native village was crushed to death near Cambridge Chowk on Sunday afternoon. The deceased has been identified as Pushpabai Wamanrao Jagtap (native of Bhendi Sutrak, Barshi Takli, Akola, presently living at Pearls Housing Society, near Iscon Temple, Jalna Road).

Pushpabai went to her native village for some agricultural work. She returned to the city on Sunday and alighted from the bus at Cambridge Chowk. She then called her son to take her home and she was waiting for him there. Until he came to pick her on his motorcycle. A truck (KA 28 AA 3927) laden with cement bags crushed her. The truck dragged her for around 30 feet.

The nearby residents gathered there and even her son reached on the spot. He was shocked to see his mother in injured condition. The residents rushed the old woman to the Government Medical College and Hospital, where the doctors declared her dead after the examination.

Based on the complaint lodged by deceased’s son Yogesh Jagtap, a case has been registered against the driver of the truck Nigraj Bisgond (Bijapur, Karnataka) with the Cidco MIDC police station.