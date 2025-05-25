Truck-tempo head-on collision; one dead, another injured

Chhatrapati Sambhajiangar: One person was killed while another was injured in a truck and tempo head-on collision at Dhangaon Shivara on the Paithan-Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar highway, at 6 am, on Sunday.

The deceased has been identified as Sameer Nabab Shah (22, Chittepimpalgaon, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar). According to the information given by the police, a truck (MH-23-AU--7005) was carrying goods from Gujarat

and heading towards Beed via Paithan collided head-on with a tempo (MH-20-EG-1482) loaded with bricks from Paithan at Dhangaon Shivara on the Paithan-Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar highway.

Tempo driver Sameer Shah was killed on the spot, while Mangal Soma Kajle ( Khandwa, Madhya Pradesh), who was sitting next to him, was seriously injured.

The accident was so severe that the front of both vehicles was completely crushed. On receiving information, police personnel of the MIDC Paithan Police Rahul Mohatmal and Rajesh Sonawane rushed to the spot and broke the sheets of the front of the tempo and pulled out the deceased Sameer Shah and the seriously injured Mangal.

With the help of locals, they were admitted to the Government Hospital in Paithan. The MIDC Paithan police station has taken a note of the accident.

Box

Police streamline traffic

After the accident, bricks from the tempo fell on the road in large quantities. Traffic on the Paithan-Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar road was stopped for some time because of the accident. MIDC Paithan police rushed to the spot and streamlined the traffic.