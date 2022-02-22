TruJet disappoints city passengers by resuming air service from Nanded, Jalgaon

Aurangabad, Feb 22:

The private air operator TruJet has announced resuming its service from eight destinations including Mumbai, Nanded and Jalgaon from February 23. Meanwhile, the news came upon as shocking development for the air passengers from Aurangabad as they were impatiently waiting to resume the air services to Hyderabad and Ahmedabad from the city for the last two years.

TruJet has introduced the Aurangabad-Hyderabad-Tirupati air service on July 26, 2015. This enabled the passengers to reach the long-distance destinations within a couple of hours. The response to the service was positive. This has also increased the arrivals of devotees from Southern parts of India to Shirdi. Later on, the same operator started the Aurangabad-Ahmedabad service in 2019. However, both the services got discontinued from March 2020 due to the pandemic situation. TruJet has not yet resumed the service on these destinations, so far.

It was hoped that the air operator would resume the service with other destinations from February 23, but Aurangabad is not included in the list. The Director (Chikalthana Airport), D G Salve said that he has not received any communication from TruJet about resuming the air service from Aurangabad. However, the strength of air passengers from Aurangabad has gradually increased, he said.