Tug of war of btw Pankaja & Dhananjay Munde over JES reaches Bamu; Big challenge before panel to take decision

Aurangabad, Jan 15:

The tug of war between former Rural Development Minister Pankaja Munde and Beed district guardian Minister Dhananjay Munde to claim control over Parli-based Jawahar Education Society (JES) reached Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu).

It may be noted that the election of JES was held in 2005. The board of directors (BoD) came into existence through the election. The then former deputy chief minister Gopinath Munde was the chairman of JES till 2014.

After his death, the dispute over BoD of JES between Pankaja Munde and Dhananjay Munde surfaced. The BoD was divided into two groups. One was supporting Pankaja Munde another to his cousin Dhananjay Munde. Both the groups made claims over the education society. The matter reached the court which did not take any decision.

In the meantime, Dhananjay Munde sent a letter to Higher and Technical Education Minister Uday Samant who forwarded the letter to the vice-chancellor of Bamu Dr Pramod Yeole.

VC Dr Pramod Yeole set up a three-member committee led by Dr Rajesh Karpe in the Management Council meeting held in the last week of December 2021. The committee was asked to submit the report within 15 days from receiving the letter.

The panel which received the letter on January 6 started the probe. The teaching and non-teaching members attended the first year on January 11.

As per the rules and regulations of the society, the vice-president can look after the work, however, there are two vice-presidents. One is supported Panakaja while another is to Dhananjay. This created a further mess. According to sources from the university, the final hearing of the supporters of both groups was completed on Saturday. The panel is likely to submit the report by the end of next week.

Challenge before panel to take decision

The sources further said that there is a big challenge before the enquiry panel to take a decision on the matter since both Munde cousins are big politicians. All eyes are towards the committee’s report as it has a prestige issue for the supporters of Pankaja and Dhananjay.