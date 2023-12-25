Two killed in unidentified vehicle dash near Shiur

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Two persons including a woman riding pillion have died after an unidentified vehicle dashed the motorcycle on which they were riding near Shiur Bungalow (in Vaijapur tehsil) at 8.30 pm on December 24. The deceased have been identified as Vijay Sahebrao Nikam (45, Shiur) and Mangalbai Ashok Gaikwad (43, Wadi Banoti in Soyegaon).

It is learnt that Vijay and Mangalbai were riding on a motorcycle without any vehicle number plate on Sunday at 8.30 pm. They were riding from Shiur Bungalow to Shiur. While on the way, the unidentified vehicle dashed their motorcycle near Ashramshala, on Sunday evening.

Acting upon the information, Shiur police station’s assistant police inspector Sandeep Patil, PSI R R Jadhav and Savita Warpe reached the spot. The impact of the accident was so severe that Vijay died on the spot, while Mangalbai sustained grave injuries. The police rushed her to the Shiur primary health centre, but the doctors declared her dead after examination.

The bodies were handed over to the relatives after performing post-mortem. Further investigation is on by the police.