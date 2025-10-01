Two sons sentenced to life imprisonment for killing father

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Two sons who killed their father out of anger over not being married off and the division of agricultural land have been sentenced to life imprisonment and fined Rs 25,000 each by Sessions Judge S. S. Gorwade.

On May 8, 2024, in Wadgaon Kolhati, Sampat Wahu was verbally abused and assaulted by his younger son, Prakash. The elder son, Popat, also arrived and began hitting him with kicks and fists. When asked why they were attacking him, the sons said it was because he had not arranged their marriages and had not divided the farmland. The elder son attempted to stab their father with a knife. Hearing the commotion, Sampat’s brothers Ramnath and Sanjay, along with the sons’ cousins Akash and Sandeep, came to intervene. The younger son held his father while the elder son stabbed him twice in the abdomen. Relatives rescued him, but the younger son threatened to kill him even if he survived. While undergoing treatment in Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), police constable Sandeep Ghadge recorded his dying declaration. Sampat Wahu succumbed to his injuries on May 28, 2024. Subsequently, a murder case was registered against the sons. The investigation was conducted by police sub-inspector Pravin Pathrakar and head constable Sayyed Mukhtar. Public prosecutor Raju Pahadia recorded statements of 11 witnesses, including four direct eyewitnesses.