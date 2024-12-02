UBT leaders oppose to installation of Anand Dighe’s statue

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Tension prevailed for some time in Vedantnagar, after leaders and office-bearers of the Uddhav faction of Shiv Sena learnt that bricks and sand had been brought to install a statue of the late Anand Dighe at the ‘Shiv Stambh’ corner near Vedantnagar Police Station by Eknath Shinde faction of Shiv Sena, on Monday. The UBT leaders expressed their opposition, suggesting that the statue of the great leader should be installed elsewhere in the city, not at this location. Shinde Sena's office-bearers were not present at the site, or else both factions of Shiv Sena would have clashed with each other.

Fifteen years ago, a Shiv Stambh was erected at the corner of the road leading to the police station. On this site, Shiv Sena (Uddhav faction) has been organising events to mark the anniversaries and cultural programs of great personalities. Shinde Sena, however, initiated the process of installing a statue of Anand Dighe at this location. Bricks and other materials have already been brought for the work. When this information reached Uddhav Sena leader, MLC Ambadas Danve, he visited Vedantnagar along with party office-bearers and workers. There, he hoisted a saffron flag on the Shiv Stambh and garlanded the portrait of Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray.

Speaking to the media, MLC Danve said, "For the past 15 years, Shiv Sena (UBT) has been organising events to celebrate the birthdays and death anniversaries of great personalities at this Shiv Stambh, along with cultural programmes. Therefore, we oppose the installation of the statue here. If the Shinde group tries to install the statue here forcefully, we will respond in true Shiv Sena style," he warned. He also clarified that they had no objection to the statue being installed at any other location in the city.

Police letter to the municipal corporation

Upon receiving the information, Vedantnagar Police acted swiftly and sent an urgent letter to the Municipal Commissioner. It stated that it has been learnt through confidential sources that the installation of Anand Dighe’s statue has been initiated at this location. It is a sensitive issue and could potentially cause law and order problems. The police advised that the bricks and other materials be removed immediately.