UBT-Shiv Sena to field Balasaheb Thorat from Central constituency

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The leader of the opposition in the Legislative Council, MLC Ambadas Danve, held a press conference announcing the name of Balasaheb Thorat as the party’s candidate from the Central constituency and the removal of Kishanchand Tanwani from the post of district chief.

Danve held a press conference and announced the developments within two hours after Tanwani announced his withdrawal on Monday at 4 pm.

Sensation prevailed as Tanwani without consulting or taking guidance from the party superiors announced his decision, it is learnt.

The party chief Uddhav Thackeray has taken serious cognizance of it, said Danve to the media persons. He said, “ The party has decided to field city organiser (Shahar Sanghatak) of Central Constituency, Balsaheb Thorat from the constituency. Tanwani was aware of the political situation in the constituency before getting the nomination. Despite this, he sought the nomination from the party and today suddenly withdrew himself citing the same reason. This remark does not seem to be consistent.”

Box

Tanwani relieved from the district chief’s post

Tanwani was the district chief of the Central, West, and East Assembly constituencies of the city. Acting upon the orders of the party chief, Tanwani has been removed from the district chief position. The responsibilities of his position have now been entrusted to former mayor Tryambak Tupe and Mahanagar Pramukh Raju Vaidya, said Danve.