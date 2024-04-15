UG exam of regular candidates begin

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Nearly 95,000 regular candidates are taking the undergraduate courses examinations which began within the jurisdiction of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) on Monday.

It may be noted that the university announced the schedule of the examinations in March.

As per the schedule, the examinations' summer annual sessions was divided into different phases.

In the first phase, repeaters started taking their papers on April 2 while regular 95,000 students are taking the examinations that commenced today at 275 centres from Chhatrapati Sambhajiagar, Beed, Jalna and Dharashiv. A joint centre chiefs were appointed on each centres to avoid any untoward incident.

More than 2.50 lakh students, both freshers and repeaters of all patterns of courses B A, B Com, B Sc, BCA, BCS and BBA have registered for the examination for the session. The highest number of aspirants 95,948 are from the Science stream followed by Art (69,848) and Commerce (46,803).

PG exam to begin month end

The Examinations Department will hold the examination of various postgraduate courses from the last week of the current month. The detailed schedule will be released soon.

16 assessment centre

The Board of Examination and Evaluation (BoEE) started 16 assessment centres in the four districts of the jurisdiction for speedy evaluation of answer books and declaring the result on time.