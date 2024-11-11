UG exam to begin on Nov 26

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Board of Examinations and Evaluation (BoEE) of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) will start conducting undergraduate courses examinations within its jurisdiction on November 26.

Earlier, the UG examinations were to commence on November 12. Many teachers and employees are on election duty. The UG and PG examinations were deferred by 10 to 15 days because of ensuing Assembly elections. There were also Diwali vacation for the departments and affliated colleges.

The university has finalised the schedule of UG and PG examinations. Students of postgraduate and professional courses will take their winter session examinations beginning on December 15. A review meeting for the examinations was held at the university on Monday.

The university has adopted ‘home centre, home assessment’ for the first-semester students of UG courses while students of third and fifth semesters will be given centres in other colleges. Nearly two lakh students have registered for UG and PG winter session examinations. A total of 160 centres were fixed in the four districts within the jurisdiction of Bamu.

Box

--Winter session in departments to start in the third week of the current month

--53 academic Departments in Bamu city and Dharashiv sub-Centre

--80 PG and UG courses

--Students' strengh in departments of both campuses 4,500