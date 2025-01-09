UG, PG students to get online copies of assessed answer books

By Mehboob Inamdar

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The students of undergraduate and postgraduate courses will get assessed answer book copies online within the jurisdiction of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) for re-evaluation under the grievance redressal mechanism.

It may be noted that there are more than 476 UG and PG colleges at Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jalna, Beed and Dharashiv with lakhs of students. The students get an opportunity to apply for the re-evaluation of answer books under the redressal system if they fail or are unsatisfied with the result.

Currently, after the declaration of the result, the candidate can apply through the respective college within the given deadline to seek copies of answer books of selected subjects with paying fees.

The candidates will have to verify the answer book from his/her teacher and re-submit the answer books to the university through the respective institute. The Examination Department will call subject-expert to evaluate the answer books freshly. With the re-valuation, the university declares the candidate's result.

The students were mostly unaware of when their answer books were sent to the colleges. Because of the delay, many students do not get information on the arrival of copies of answer books.

There was a demand to supply answer books copies on time. The members of the different boards raised this matter with the administration.

The Examinations Department decided to provide copies of assessed answer books on email of students. Now, the students will have to provide copies of answer books while filling examination application form.

Talking newspaper, Pro-vice chancellor Dr Walmik Sarwade said that students from the October-November session would get copies of online answer books. He said that this would save time for the candidates. Meanwhile, the university has already adopted online screen evaluation of answer books for some courses.

Over 15 K candidates apply

According to sources, more than 15,000 students of the various courses from the four districts applied to seek copies of the answer books last year. There is a change in the results of around 6,000 candidates.

Supply of photocopies of answer books

--The candidate should submit an application to the college along with a requisite fee per answer book.

--The college should forward all the relevant information of the applicant in the enclosed proforma, with signature, stamp and verified accounts section with signature and stamp.

--The candidates who are awarded marks may apply in the prescribed form or on plain paper, to the Principal within five clear days from the date of issuance of a photocopy of the answer books with the original marks sheet.

-- The application form for the grievance Redressal Mechanism (re-evaluation) should be submitted along with the original mark me original mark memo only.

--If the marks awarded in revaluation vary by 10 per cent or more of the original marks plus or minus, the marks awarded in revaluation will be awarded to the examinee.