UG sem-I students complain of delay in getting hall ticket

Aurangabad: Many students first semester of undergraduate courses who will take their examination from December 27 did not receive their hall ticket until Monday afternoon.

The Board of Examination and Evaluation (BoEE) of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University started holding the first-semester examination of all UG courses including B A, B Com and B Sc within its jurisdiction on December 22.

Students from some colleges from the city complained that they did not get their hall tickets as they would appear for their first paper on December 27.

When contacted, BoEE director Dr Ganesh Manza said that the hall ticket of those students who submitted the application form on time was issued. He said that the reconciliation of documents of those candidates who submitted the examination application form with delay takes time.