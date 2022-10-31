UG winter session exams postponed

It may be noted that the yearly admission process was affected by the outbreak of Covid. The university holds an examination of two sessions (semesters) in an academic year. This delayed the examination session of each semester by two months due to Covid spread.

Bamu was to conduct the November-December 2022 examination from November 4 as per the schedule announced in the first week of the current month. However, the examinations were postponed due to the delayed admission process.

Thousands of aspirants of 25 UG courses (first to final semester) from Aurangabad, Jalna, Beed and Osmanabad districts will take their first session examinations of the current academic year at 240 centres from November 22. There are 97 centres in the district. The centres were allotted as per the alphabets of the examinees' names.

The names of the courses are as follows; B A, B Com (general and e-commerce), B Sc (general, Computer Science, Information Technology, Biotechnology, Forensic Science, Bio-informatics, Home Science, Networking Multimedia, Animation, Hardware and Networking, Auto Technology, Workshop Technology, Refrigeration and Air Conditioning, Hotel Operation and Catering Technology), BCA (Science), B Voc (Jewellery Designing and Gemology, Horticulture Science, Multimedia and Animation and Food Processing Technology), BCA (Management), BBA and Bachelor of Social Work.