Union minister Dr Karad and former minister Munde's coincidental presence in same programme sparks speculation

BJP leaders attend each other's yoga programmes at divisional sports complex

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The simultaneous international yoga day programmes of two prominent Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders at the divisional sports complex have stirred speculation within political circles. union minister of state for finance, Dr Bhagwat Karad, and former minister Pankaja Munde attended each other's events, prompting questions about the coincidence or underlying significance of their overlapping appearances.

A yoga day programme was organized by the Bharatiya Yog Sansthan, along with the child welfare committee and Balonnati Foundation, which saw the participation of children. Notably, Munde was present at the event, clarifying that her attendance was pre-planned. Concurrently, union minister Dr Karad inaugurated another programme and subsequently joined the scheduled event.

Munde then actively engaged in yoga exercises with the children, while Dr Karad proceeded to attend a separate yoga programme on the same premises. The two programmes witnessed the presence of several notable personalities, including cooperation minister Atul Save, state general secretary Sanjay Kenekar, city president Shirish Boralkar, child welfare committee chairperson Asha Sherkhane-Katke, Praveen Ghuge, and others were present.

Clarifying the situation, Munde explained, "The Balonnati foundation's programme was pre-planned. After arriving in the city on Tuesday night, I learned that a government programme was also scheduled to take place at the same venue. Consequently, Dr Karad and I discussed the matter and decided to attend each other's events." Munde further added that since Dr Karad had attended her event, she reciprocated by joining the conclusion of his programme.