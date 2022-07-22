Universal High School students excel

Aurangabad, July 22:

The students of Universal High School excelled in CBSE class tenth examination.

Nirvan Mehta, topped the school with 96.6 % followed by Aryan Chavan and Shubham Ukirde (92.2%,).

Students subject wise marks - English – 99% (Nirvan Mehta), Hindi – 97 % (Renuka Pradhan), Mathematics -94 % (Aryan Chavan), Science – 97 % (Nirvan Mehta), Social Science – 97 % (Nirvan Mehta), Information Technology- 98% (Nirvan Mehta).

Principal Seema Gupta and Chairman Jesus Lall, director Pinky Pujara congratulated the students.