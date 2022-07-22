Universal High School students excel
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: July 22, 2022 10:25 PM 2022-07-22T22:25:02+5:30 2022-07-22T22:25:02+5:30
Aurangabad, July 22:
The students of Universal High School excelled in CBSE class tenth examination.
Nirvan Mehta, topped the school with 96.6 % followed by Aryan Chavan and Shubham Ukirde (92.2%,).
Students subject wise marks - English – 99% (Nirvan Mehta), Hindi – 97 % (Renuka Pradhan), Mathematics -94 % (Aryan Chavan), Science – 97 % (Nirvan Mehta), Social Science – 97 % (Nirvan Mehta), Information Technology- 98% (Nirvan Mehta).
Principal Seema Gupta and Chairman Jesus Lall, director Pinky Pujara congratulated the students.