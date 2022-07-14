Urdu medium students can take English as 1st language

Aurangabad, July 14:

Students of Urdu medium will be able to take English as their first language in SSC from the academic year 2022-23.

Education officer (secondary) M K Deshmukh said that students would have detailed knowledge of two languages. The syllabus, subject scheme, evaluation and teaching of the 10 standard was revised in 2017-18.

The students of Marathi medium can take English as the first language instead of the third language. Similarly, English medium students have a choice to take Marathi as the first language instead of the second language.

However, there was no such choice or provision for students of Hindi, Gujarati, Urdu, Kannada, Sindhi, Telugu and Bengali mediums.

M K Deshmukh said that the Education Department has made available a choice of taking English as the first language in minority schools. A circular was issued recently for this purpose. As per the circular, the students will have the freedom to choose English subject as their first language.