Vacant seats under RTE Act to be field on July 3

Aurangabad, July 2:

The vacant seats under the Right to Education Act (RTE) quota will be filled in the district on July 3.

A total of 25 per cent seats are reserved in each private unaided English school under RTE Act for children belonging to socially and economically weaker section.

There are 4301 seats in 575 schools in the districts. The Education Department declared the list of eligible candidates and 2708 seats were confirmed in the first round.

A total of 625 students from the waiting list confirmed their admissions in the second while in the third round, it was 190 seats.

Similarly, admission was rejected to 119 students for not fulling conditions and submitting required documents. The Department sent messages to parents for the vacant seats to be filled on July 3.