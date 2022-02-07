Vaccination drive slows down

Aurangabad, Feb 7:

The corona vaccination drive in the city has slowed down as the residents are giving lukewarm response to the vaccination. The city has not yet accomplished the target of completing the task of first doses of residents. The second dose and booster dose vaccinations are getting meager response.

Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) has set the target of vaccination of 11 lakh persons. Along with it, the vaccination of the children between 15 and 18 years has also begun and the AMC has the target of 69,999 children’s vaccination.

Until now, 9,32,187 persons (82.81 per cent) have taken first dose and 5,61,196 (49.86 per cent) have taken the second dose. Similarly, 18,445 (1.63 per cent) residents have taken the booster dose. In all, 36,445 children between 15 to 18 years have been vaccinated.