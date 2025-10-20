Vachan Prerna Din celebrated at MGM

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Library Department of Dr G Y Pathrikar College of Computer Science and Information Technology of MGM University celebrated the birth anniversary of former President of India Bharat Ratna Dr APJ Abdul Kalam as 'Reading Inspiration Day' in an enthusiastic atmosphere. Principal of the college Dr Prapti Deshmukh, teachers and students were present.

Speaking at the event, Principal Dr Prapti Deshmukh said Dr APJ Abdul Kalam was an ideal personality for all of us. His autobiography 'Agnipankh' should be read by all students. While reading academic books, students should also cultivate a love of extra reading. Extra reading helps in the all-round development of one's personality.

Sancheti Sangekar, a student who regularly uses the college library, was honoured with a book gift. Somnath Suradkar conducted the proceedings of the programme while Dr Rasika Wadalkar proposed a vote of thanks.