Various activities at MGM University on anniversary day

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The fifth foundation day of Mahatma Gandhi Mission University will be celebrated on September 9. A programme will be held at Rukmini Auditorium at 10.30 am on Monday. Padmashri Dr Zahir Kazi will be the chief guest of this event.

MGM chairman Kamalkishor Kadam, Vice-chairman Dr P M Jadhav, university Chancellor Ankushrao Kadam, Vice-Chancellor Dr Vilas Sapkal, Registrar Dr Ashish Gadekar, all principals, professors, and students will attend the ceremony.

Different activities will be hosted to celebrate the anniversary.

The university will be open to all on September 8 and 9 (Sunday and Monday). During this period, students from various colleges, universities, and institutions in the city can visit the university and learn about its various departments, facilities, and programs.

The dignitaries will inaugurate ‘Artificial Intelligence Classroom, MGM Publications Institute and Innovation Center’ on the anniversary day.