Varsity to move ahead overcoming challenges: VC Dr Yeole

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: “There are many challenges, including financial, before public universities. We will overcome the challenges and will take the university on the path of progress,” said Dr. Pramod Yeole, vice chancellor of Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu).

He was speaking at the 65th foundation day programme of Bamu held at the main auditorium on Wednesday.

The former chief secretary of the State and president of the admission regulatory authority J P Dange was the chief guest. Pro-vice chancellor Dr Shyam Shirsath, registrar Dr Bhagwan Sakhle, management council member Dr Gajanan Sanap, Dr Ankush Kadam, Kashinath Deodhar, Dr Yogita Patil, folk artist Pandurang Ghotkar, director of students development department Dr Mustajeeb Khan were seated on the dais.

VC Dr Pramod Yeole said that the university which began its journey with just nine colleges and 3,000 students has entered its 65th year.

“Today, there are more than 400 affiliated colleges with 3 lakh students with new postgraduate courses within the jurisdiction of the university which overcome different problems including shortage of teachers and employees and finance,” he added.

J P Dange gave information about the various initiatives being implemented by the admissions regulatory authority. Meritorious students of different examinations were honoured. Deputy registrar Dr. Ganesh Manza announced the names of these students. Dr Parag Hase conducted the proceedings of the event.

Actress and folk artist Madhu Kambikar was selected for ‘Jeevan Sadhna Award.’ However, she was not feeling well, so, her guru Pandurang Ghotkar received the programme today on behalf of her from the dignitaries.

Talking about their bond, on receiving the award, Pandurang Ghotkar said that they (Madhu Kambikar and Ghotkar) worked as a brother and sister and teacher and student for 50 years together.

He also recollected his memories with Madhu who has been bedridden for the past six years.