VBA agitates against the increased incidents of atrocities

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) staged demonstrations at the Divisional Commissionerate on Friday against the increased incidents of atrocities against the backward communities in the state.

The activists said the incidents of atrocities and injustice are on the rise against the backward communities in the state. A Buddhist youth Akshay Bhalerao was brutally murdered at Bondhar Haveli in Nanded, Matang community’s Giridhar Tapghale was murdered at Renapur in Latur, a collegiate girl was raped and murdered in a hostel at Mumbai, a Muslim woman was made naked and was severely beaten up at Shelgaon in Kannad tehsil. Hence, the agitation has been organized to protest against it.

The demonstrations were led by VBA Marathwada president Ashok Hinge Patil. He said the agitation will continue under the guidance of Balasaheb Ambedkar in the state until the atrocities are stopped.

District president Prabhakar Bakale, Yogesh Ban, Dr Nitin Sonawane, Tayyab Jafar, youth district president Satish Gaikwad, women’s wing district president Lata Bamne, city president Vandana Navwade, city president Sandeep Shirsath, Rupchand Gadekar, Shyam Bharsakle, Pankaj Bansode, Bhavi Gawai, and others participated in the agitation.