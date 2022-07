VC Dr Kale bereaved

Aurangabad, July 3: Vishwanathrao Rodaji Kale (90, Salukheda, Khuldabad) passed away on Sunday evening. He leaves behind two sons and one daughter

He was the father of Dr Karbhari Kale, the vice-chancellor of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Technological University (BATU), Lonere. Last rites will be performed on Vishwanathrao Kale at Salukheda at 9 am on July 4.