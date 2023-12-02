VC Dr Yeole laments for not carrying teachers recruitment

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

“I could build faith among the people of Marathwada who gave me a lot of love. I could not develop Namantar Shahid Smarak and carry out teachers recruitment,” lamented by Dr Pramod Yeole, vice chancellor, of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada Univeristy (Bamu).

He was speaking in a Senate meeting held at Mahatma Phule Hall on Saturday. Pro-VC Dr Shyam Shirsath and registrar Dr Bhagwan Sakhle were the chief guests.

A total of 55 members were present. The minutes and proceedings of the last meeting were presented. Initially, new Finance and Accounts Officer Savita Jampawad was felicitated. Incharge of the general administration department Dr Kailas Pathrikar, Bharat Wagh, Sanjay Lamb made efforts for the meeting. VC Dr Yeole said that his journey from Dikshabhumi (Nagpur) to ‘Shikshabhumi’ (Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar) was joyous for which he expressed gratitude to all.

Denate members of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) said that VC Dr Yeole brought discipline, speech and transparency in financial and administration. They said VC Dr Yeole’s contribution to bringing laurels to the university would be a memorandum. A group of Senators adopted a resolution to felicitate VC Dr Yeole.

Dr Sanjay Kamble, Dr Munjaba Dhondge and Dr Vikram Khilare also spoke. Principal Dr Shankar Ambhore presented a proposal that the main establishment should give a lien to a professor if he/she is appointed Principal or on equal post as per the Government norms.

Dr Vikram Khilare said that affiliated colleges should take prior permission before making any decision about the suspension or dismissal of teaching and non-teaching staffers. The proposals were approved unanimously by the members.