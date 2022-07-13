VC Dr Yeole visits 6 departments

Aurangabad, July 13:

Vice-chancellor of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) Dr Pramod Yeole visited six different departments of the campus on Wednesday to know the problems of students and teachers.

He took information about the computer section, laboratory, water, electricity, availability of equipment and problems of staff and students of the departments of Chemistry, Microbiology, Mathematics, Statistics, Environmental Science, and Chemical Technology.

He also interacted with department heads and visited postgraduate courses examination halls. The departments' staff members wished him on Guru Poornima as he completes three years of his tenure. He also asked the officers to complete the requirement of departments.

VC Dr Yeole also planted a sapling on the Chemistry department’s premises.

Chemistry Department head Dr Machhindra Lande, Dr Anjali Rajbhoj, Dr Bhaskar Sathe, Dr Bapurao Shingte and others were present. Dr Suresh Gaikwad conducted the proceedings of the programme.