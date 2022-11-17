VC takes review of convocation ceremony preparations

Aurangabad:

Vice-chancellor of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) Dr Pramod Yeole took a review of preparations on Thursday for the 62nd convocation ceremony to be held on November 19.

Ph D will be awarded to 433 registered researchers from the four faculties in the programme.

Maharashtra Bhushan and pioneer of Super Computer Vijay Bhatkar (chancellor of Nalanda University) will be the chief guest and Governor and chancellor of the universities Bhagat Singh Koshyari will preside over the function.

Former chief minister and NCP chief Sharad Pawar and union Minister of Road Transport Nitin Gadkari will be honoured with D Litt. VC Dr Yeole took a meeting of officers near the auditorium cell today.

Pro-VC Dr Shyam Shirsath, registrar Dr Bhagwan Sakhle, deans Dr Bhalchandra Waykar, Dr Prashant Amrutkar and Dr Chetna Sonkamble, director of Board of Examination and Evaluation Dr Ganesh Manza and executive engineer were present. The VC inspected preparation in and outside of the auditorium.

The faculty-wise number of Ph D researchers who will get degrees at the convocation ceremony are as follows; Science and Technology Faculty (146), Commerce and Management (48), Humanities (163) and Interdisciplinary (76).

Big screen to be installed

A screen will be installed in a pendal which will have a sitting capacity of 1000 audience. Carrying an invitation card is mandatory for the attending programme inside the auditorium only. There will be live streaming on social media and the university portal.