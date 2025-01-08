Vice President to attend BAMU Convocation

Lokmat News NetworkChhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar is set to attend the 65th convocation ceremony of Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (BAMU) as the chief guest. The prestigious event, presided over by chancellor and governor C.P. Radhakrishnan, will take place on February 22 at the university auditorium.

Announcing the development, director of the Board of Examinations and Evaluation Dr. Bharti Gawli, shared that the Vice Pesident’s acceptance of the invitation marks a significant moment for the university. Higher and technical education minister Chandrakant Patil has also been invited to the event, which will commence at 11 am.

This convocation will be the second under the leadership of vice-chancellor Dr. Vijay Fulari. The first was held on June 13, 2024, with Dr. Ashish Lele, Director of CSIR-NCL Pune, as the chief guest.

Graduates and committees ready for action

Degrees will be awarded to students who graduated in October-November 2023 and March-April 2024, along with PhD scholars who completed their research after June 13, 2024. To ensure smooth proceedings, 30 committees comprising around 150 members are being formed. Dr. Gawli urged graduates to submit their applications to the Examination Department by February 7. This applies to those who earned diplomas, undergraduate, or postgraduate degrees, as well as Ph.D. scholars who completed their research between June 13, 2024, and February 8, 2025.

All eyes on February 22

With dignitaries like the Vice President and the chancellor set to grace the occasion, the 65th convocation ceremony is expected to be a grand celebration of academic achievements and institutional excellence.