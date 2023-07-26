Vijay Smarak Inaugurated on Kargil Vijay Divas

On the occasion of Kargil Vijay Divas, the Vijay Smarak at Nagar Naka was inaugurated in a ceremony held on Wednesday. The event paid tribute to the martyrs, and living Kargil war heroes were felicitated. The smarak was inaugurated by brigadier K S Narayanan, ADM commandment Col D.S. Oberoi, president of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (Aurangabad) First Prashant Deshpande, and chairman of Vardhaman Nagari Sahakari Patasantha Dr Shantilal Singi.

The esteemed event also saw the presence of Ankushrao Kadam, the chancellor of MGM University, along with Ranjeet Kakkad, Anil Mali, Dr Sunil Deshpande, Secretary Ritesh Mishra, executive secretary Hemant Landge, Lalit Jadhav, and other distinguished guests.

It is noteworthy that the Shaheed Smarak, which was initially constructed at Nagar Naka Square during 2000-01, had become a traffic hindrance. Taking the initiative, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar First led efforts to restructure the smarak. In August 2021, the traffic police submitted a report to the Army Cantonment station cell, recommending the relocation of the memorial to an available open land near the square. Following this recommendation, the construction of the Vijay Smarak was completed in May 2023, and it was aptly inaugurated on Kargil Vijay Divas to honor the heroes who sacrificed their lives for the nation.

Government officers ACP Traffic Sampat Shinde, CEO Cantonment Sanjay Sonawane, EE PWD Ashok Yerekar, and others were present.