Vilasbapu Autade files nomination paper; demonstrates strength

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Vilasbapu Autade, the candidate from Maha Vikas Aghadi for the Phulambri Assembly Constituency filed his nomination papers on Monday with a grand procession.

The procession began from Hanuman Chowk in Chikalthana in the afternoon. It turned into a public meeting at the campaigning office in front of Dhoot Hospital.

During this event, Vilasbapu's father Keshavrao Autade, delivered an emotional speech. His emotional appeal received a strong response from those present.

In this meeting, both Lahuji Shewale, who was declared MVA candidate from Aurangabad East and M K Deshmukh, whose ticket was withdrawn, were notably present.

Lahuji Shewale expressed pride in the fact that Congress can grant a ticket to a worker like him without even asking for it through social engineering.

Candidate Vilasbapu said, "I did not make any trips to Delhi or Mumbai for the ticket. My ticket was secured while I stayed at home."

Initially, president of the Phulambri tehsil Congress Sandeep Borse, gave the introductory remarks. Rahul Sawant conducted the proceedings of the programme while Salim Inamdar proposed a vote of thanks.

Several top leaders delivered speeches at the meeting. They included observer for the Jalna Lok Sabha constituency and former minister of Madhya Pradesh P C Sharma, former State minister Anil Patel, City president of the Congress Shaikh Yusuf, Durga Bhati from the Uddhav Sena, president of the District Women's Congress Diksha Pawar, Motilal Jagtap, Bhau Jagtap, Manoj Gangve; Dnyaneshwar Borse, Ashok Dolas, Nana Palsakar, Somnath Karpe, Vithal Korde and Ibrahim Pathan were present.