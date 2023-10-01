Virtual vacancies of BAMS, BHMS & BUMS admissions released

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The State Common Entrance Test Cell released virtual vacancies of BAMS, BHMS and BUMS admisisons on Saturday.

The seats in 145 health science colleges of the State are being filled for the academic year 2023-24.

The CET Cell released virtual vacancies, the seats which were occupied by candidates who have not filled status retention form and likely to opt for the second round.

The provisional seat matrix was already released for the second Centralised Admission Process (CAP) round for the admissions to the health science courses in Government, Private and Corporation run colleges.